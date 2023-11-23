SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Nora Ann (Coyne) Fisk, 85, of Sharon, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 20, 2023, at Clepper Manor in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

She was born April 25th, 1938, in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania to Mary Catherine (Cook) and Michael Coyne.

She married the late Frank Pisani in her first marriage in 1965 and he preceded her, unexpectedly, in death.

On September 23, 1977, she married her second husband, the late Harold Fisk with whom she enjoyed many more wonderful years of marriage.

After high school Nora completed two years of college and went on to work at Protected Life Insurance of Sharon, Pennsylvania, utilizing one of the earliest punch-card computer systems.

She was a member of St. Bartholomew Church in Sharpsville as well as St. Patrick’s Church in Hubbard, OH. Nora was a devoted Catholic who participated in many faith-based activities.

Following the death of her first husband, Frank Pisani, Nora was bitten by the travel bug and took many trips with girlfriends and relatives. She gave the travel bug to her second husband, Harold Fisk and together they visited over thirty countries and circumnavigated the globe at least twice in their far-flung trips.

She is survived by her sisters, Patricia Logue of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and Mary Kay Nelson of Sharon, Pennsylvania; nieces and nephews, Patrick (Marieta) Logue of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Ann (Don) Montgomery of Clarion, Pennsylvania, Michael (Amy) Logue of Cincinnati, Ohio, Casey (David) Nelson of San Francisco, California and Tammy Stephens of Greenville, Pennsylvania, as well as many great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.

Her nieces and nephews were like her own children to her and she showed her love to them through her boundless energy for frequent visits, amazing trips and many beautiful gestures.

Friends may call Monday November 27 2023, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. in the Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home 2201 Highland Road Hermitage, PA.

A mass of a Christian Burial will be held Monday November 27 2023, at 1:00 p.m. in St. Bartholomew Church with Father Richard Allen Officiating.

Burial will take place at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to American Heart Association or St. Bartholomew’s Church.

A television tribute will air Friday, November 24 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.