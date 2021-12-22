NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Marie Shields passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at the age of 70 in UPMC Jameson Hospital New Castle, Pennsylvania.

Nancy was born to Michael and Rosella (Morgan) Rotunno on October 10, 1951 in Masury, Ohio. She was the youngest of four children.

After graduating from Brookfield High School, Nancy attended college at Youngstown State University.

She married Donald Bremick and had a daughter, Tara.

For many years, she worked at Cortland Bank in Brookfield, Ohio as a Head Teller.

On August 23, 1986, Nancy married Donald “Bear” Shields and had a daughter, Alexandra. Her life revolved around her husband, children and grandchildren who, with enthusiasm, called her Mimi. She always felt they were her greatest accomplishment and spent as much time as possible with them. Nancy was a wonderful sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. She treasured the time she spent with her family.

Nancy enjoyed many things including puzzles, watching Jeopardy, playing bingo, casino visits, and shopping. She was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns and was quick to share statistics of their victories. Nancy belonged to a card club for many years with life-long friends. She formed a knitting group with cherished friends called the Looney Loomers, and held the office of president. This group has been able to donate thousands of winter hats to those in need. Nancy was a member for many years of the Church of the Sacred Heart in Sharon.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Donald “Bear” Shields, daughters, Tara (Bill) Kovach and Alexandra (Mike) Fleeger. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Colton and Harper Kovach and her sister, Mary Ann Paul from San Diego, California.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Rosella Rotunno, brothers and sisters-in law, James and Judith Rotunno and Charles and Carol Rotunno, and brother-in-law Robert Paul.

Friends may call Monday, December 27, 2021 from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. in the SHERMAN Funeral Home & Crematory, 2201 Highland Road Hermitage.

Funeral services will be held Monday December 27, 2021 at 2:00 pm in the funeral home.

Burial will take place in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Hermitage.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the Community Food Warehouse, 109A S Sharpsville Ave, Sharon, PA 16146 in memory of Nancy.

Arrangements entrusted to the SHERMAN Funeral Home & Crematory.

