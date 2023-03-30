HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mildred C. (Millie) Kudelko, 92, of Hermitage passed away peacefully on March 28, 2023 in St. John XXIII Nursing Home.

Mildred was born November 15, 1930 to Anna J. (Vogt) and John J. Knapik in Hubbard, Ohio.

She graduated from St. Patrick grade school and Hubbard High School. She attended St. Michael’s Byzantine Church after her marriage and was active in their catering service. She was also president of the former Infant Jesus of Prague Society from 1968-1970 as well as a participant in the Wengler Ave. School PTA where her children attended. Millie was an exceptional cook and baker, and was well known for her Lady lock and pineapple square cookies.

In addition, Millie was a member of the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association Lodge 156. She also bowled with the church league and attended many church related bowling tournaments throughout the country.

On September 8, 1951 she married Sam Kudelko Sr. at St. Patrick Church in Hubbard, Ohio. Sam later passed away in 2011. Together they raised three children, Sam, Jr. (Sharon) Kudelko of Transfer, Pennsylvania, Marcia Ann (William) Hunter of Brookfield, Ohio, and Michael (Deborah) Kudelko of Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Millie is also survived by her seven grandchildren, Megan (Michael) Pisarcik; Alyson Hardman (Michael Greene); Alexis (Robert) Santell; Kristen Piccirilli; Ryan (Samantha) Kudelko; Molly (Brian) Campbell; Michael Kudelko, Jr.; as well as thirteen great-grandchildren, Madeline and Michael Pisarcik; Brandon, Andrew, and Aiden Hardman; Lillian, Owen and Olivia Santell; Milana Piccirilli; Emersyn Mae Kudelko; Elliot, Benjamin and Sullivan Campbell. She leaves each of them with the knowledge that they were truly loved.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Sam, sisters; Pauline Kalman, Mary Pitonyak, Anne Choppa, Helen Rusbacky, and Margaret Lawrence, brothers; Joseph and John Knapik, daughter in law; Angela Kudelko.

The Family would like to give a special thanks to St. John XXIII Nursing Home

Friends may call Sunday April 2, 2023 from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. at SHERMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY 2201 Highland Rd. Hermitage, PA 16148.

Funeral Divine Liturgy will be held Monday April 3, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Michael’s Byzantine Catholic Church, 2230 Highland Rd. Hermitage, PA 16148 with Father Kevin Marks officiating. Friends are welcome to meet directly at church.

Interment will take place at St. Michael’s Byzantine Catholic Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the SHERMAN Funeral Home & Crematory.

A television tribute will air Friday, March 31 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.