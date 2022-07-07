HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Michael “Mikey” Bronco Gracenin, 76, passed away peacefully in his Hermitage home with his sisters by his side, on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

Michael was born on October 12, 1945, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, to Bronco and Anne (Asafaylo) Gracenin.

He served in the United States Navy aboard the U.S.S Wasp.

He was a huge fan of the Cleveland Browns as well as the Cleveland Guardians. He was happy when playing poker or Texas Hold ‘em.

He loved Italian food and was always in search of the perfect spaghetti sauce.

He is survived by his sisters, Diane (Joe) Prezgay of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Marsha (Bob) Davis of Lionesville, Pennsylvania and four nephews, Brian (Dana) Prezgay, David (Jennifer) Prezgay, Chad (Shellie) Godina and Cory Godina

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Arrangements entrusted to the Sherman Funeral Home & Crematory.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Michael Bronco Gracenin, please visit our floral store.