SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary “Marylu” Lucille Schiaville, 81, passed away on Wednesday February 2, 2022 at home in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Mary was born to Ferdinand and Josephine (Marcella) Schiaville on August 10, 1940 in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Services were held privately.

Mary was buried next to her parents in Our Lady of Fatima Cemetery.

