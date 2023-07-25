SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary K. Valenly, 95 of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania passed away on Monday, July 24, 2023 at Sharon Regional Hospital.

She was born on May 22, 1928 to Carl and Freida (Scott) Parker in Hartford, Ohio.

Mary was the Secretary for Westinghouse and also was employed by Sears working in their Catalog Department.

On June 24, 1949 she married Raymond Edward who preceded her in death in 1991,

She was a member of St. Paul’s UCC. In her free time, she enjoyed being with her family, but especially loved to be with her grandchildren while following them around with their various sports and activities. In addition, Mary enjoyed going for walks and shopping with her friends.

Surviving her are her daughter, Gail Myers of Delaware Township, Pennsylvania; her son, Gary (Shirley) Valenly of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren, Tracey (Drew) Myers, Jason (Regina) Myers, Kyle (Traci) Myers, Shawn (Haley) Valenly, and Lindsey (RJ) Golub; seven great-grandchildren, Leona, Mallory, Jackson, Austin, Luca, Gia, and Mila .

She was preceded in death by her Parents, Husband, and two Sisters; Mildred Richards and Ginny Thomas.

Friends may call Thursday July 27, 2023 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the SHERMAN Funeral Home & Crematory 2201 Highland Rd. Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Funeral services will be held Thursday July 27, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home officiated by Rev. Dr. E. Thomas.

Burial will take place in Hillcrest Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the SHERMAN Funeral Home & Crematory

