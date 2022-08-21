BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Josephine Bebech, 83, of Brookfield, Ohio passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in O’Brien Memorial Nursing Home.

Mary was born March 19, 1939, to Florance (Zuhosky) and John Fedorko in Somerset, Pennsylvania.

She graduated from Brookfield High School before advancing her education and earning her Master’s Degree.

Mary worked for Brookfield School District as a teacher.

On June 17, 1960 she married her husband, Michael J. Bebech, who survives her.

She was a member of St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Mary enjoyed creating artwork, singing and gardening.

Mary is survived by her husband, Michael; daughter, Chris (Mitch) Pipic; son, Nick (Terry) Bebech; granddaughter, Emilee; son, Andy (Tammy) Bebech; daughter, Michaelene (Dale) Ritz; granddaughter, Megan; grandson, Nathaniel and sister, Florance Offie.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, John Fedorko and sister, Bernice Hensley.

Friends may call Wednesday, August 24, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. in the Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home, 2210 Highland Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Funeral Divine Liturgy will be held Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. in St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church Hermitage, Pennsylvania with Rev. Kevin E. Marks, officiating.

Burial will take place in St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home.

