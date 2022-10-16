HERIMATGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary C. Sargent, 92, formerly of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at the Waters of Wexford in Warrendale, Pennsylvania.

Mary was born December 25, 1929, in Erie, Pennsylvania, to Catherine (Haugh) and Altamont Conner.

After graduating from high school, Mary worked for Talon Zipper in Meadville, Poux Plastics in Titusville, Penn State University in State College and as employee benefits coordinator for Sawhill Tube Company in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

On June 5, 1948, she married her husband, the late Harold R. Sargent, who passed away on November 23, 2009.

She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Sharon.

Mary enjoyed bridge, antiques and Genealogy.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Karen Ann Sargent of Denver and three sons, Daniel E. Sargent of Hermitage, David R. (Eleanor) Sargent of Pittsburgh and Harold E. (Kathryn) Sargent of Dallas. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Abby, Ross, Katherine, Mary, Adam and Kendall Sargent and two great-grandchildren, Ella and Braxton Bereksazi.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harold; her brother, Donald and her sister, Agnes (Conner) Parker.

A committal prayer service will be held Monday October 17, 2022, at 12:00 Noon, at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Mount Pleasant Road, Bloomfield Township, Crawford County, Pennsylvania.

Burial will take place next to her husband.

Arrangements entrusted to the Sherman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

