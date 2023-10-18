CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Bronson, 58 of Cortland, Ohio passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 15, 2023 in her home with her family at her side.

Mary Ann was born on February 21, 1965 to Lucille (Callahan) and Leonard Wasilewski in Canton, Ohio.

After graduating high school, Mary Ann worked as Senior Accounting Clerk for the Mercer County Controllers Office.

On August 25, 2018 she married her husband, David Bronson, who survives at home.

Mary Ann is survived by her husband, David; stepdaughter, Ainsley Bronson; brother, Michael (Kristine) Wasilewski; brother, Tom (Vicki) Wasilewski, as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Elaine Wasilewski.

In lieu of flowers, Mary Ann would like memorial contributions made to the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter, 2599 Broadway Road, Hermitage, PA 16148 or to Hospice of the Valley, 979 Tibbetts Wick Road, Girard, OH 44420.

Friends may call Thursday, November 2, 2023 from 5:00 p- 7:00 p.m. in the Sherman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, PA 16148

Friends are welcome to gather Friday, November 3, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. in St. Bartholomew R.C. Church, 311 W. Ridge Avenue, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m.

Burial will take place in St. Louis Cemetery Lewisville, Ohio.

