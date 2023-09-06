SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Martha J. McCrillis, formerly of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, passed peacefully in her sleep on Monday, September 4, 2023, at Juniper Village at Meadville, Pennsylvania, of natural causes. She was 92 years old.

Mrs. McCrillis was born on March 1, 1931, in Brookfield, Ohio, the youngest of three children born to Charles A. and Vida L. (Weller) Totten. Shortly after her birth, her family moved to Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, to establish the Totten Guernsey Dairy Farm.

She graduated from Sharpsville High School in May of 1950.

In March 1952, she entered active service with the U.S. Navy and honorably served stateside during the Korean War, at U.S. Naval Air Stations in Seattle, Washington and Corpus Christi, Texas.

She married Harold George McCrillis on May 4, 1954, in Corpus Christi, Texas. At the time of their marriage, both were serving in the U.S. Navy. She left the service shortly after her marriage and was awarded the National Defense Ribbon.

Prior to her retirement, she was employed by a number of Shenango Valley employers, to include El Toro Plastics, The Old Express LTD, Nugent Community Care Retirement Community and Clepper Manor.

At the time of her death, she was residing at Juniper Village at Meadville, Pennsylvania. There she enjoyed a warm relationship with staff members and fellow residents.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold George “Mac” McCrillis, then age 63, in 1990; her parents, Charles Arnold Totten and Vida Lucille Weller Totten, both of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; a brother, Clifford Levi “Bud” Totten (Esther Totten) and a sister, Louise Rae Totten Everett (Collin Everett) of San Diego, California.

Surviving her are her children, Linda E. McCrillis (M. Richard Chovan) of New Brighton, Pennsylvania; Sandra L. Spohn of Farrell, Pennsylvania, H. Lee McCrillis (Dr. Lynne A. Perfillio McCrillis) of Greenville, Pennsylvania and James P. McCrillis (Lora Herrmann McCrillis) of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; her grandchildren, Matthew D. Spohn, James P. McCrillis II (Brittany Bates McCrillis), Michael R. Chovan, Jr. (Chelsi Clark Chovan), Abby Lynne McCrillis Rader (Christopher Rader), Justin L. McCrillis and Dr. Lauren E. McCrillis (Edward “Ted” Hozza); in addition to six great-grandchildren.

Friends may call Friday, September 8, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. in the Sherman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, PA 16148, where funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m.

Burial will take place in Hillcrest Cemetery Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Martha J. (Totten) McCrillis, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 7 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.