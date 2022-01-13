JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Martha Yoder, 47, of Jamestown, Pennsylvania passed on to her heavenly home on Monday morning, January 10, 2022.

She was born on August 20, 1974 to Henry and Rhoda (Swartzentruber) Brenneman and married Ernie Yoder on May 18, 1993.

Martha was happy when she was taking care of her flowers. She also loved playing Scrabble with her family.

She is survived by her husband, Ernie; children, Edith (James), Michael (Melissa), Alice (Jason), Gina (Layne), Melissa and Martin; two grandsons, Dakota and Mason; mother, Rhoda Brenneman and a twin sister, Miriam and her family.

She is preceded in death by her father, Henry Brenneman

Friends may call Tuesday, January 11, 2022 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 12, 2022 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., in the Plainview Church, 29386 Guys Mills Road, Guys Mills, Pennsylvania.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the church.

Burial will take place in the Plainview Gospel Church Cemetery

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Sherman Funeral Home & Crematory.

