Martha Anne Kelley, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Martha Anne (Chovan) Kelley passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday October 13, 2021 in her home following a brief illness.

Martha was born December 23, 1957 to Mary (Warso) and John Chovan in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

She graduated from Sharpsville High School class of 1975.

Martha worked as a server for the West Middlesex Diner.

On November 20, 1989 she married her husband Donald I. Kelley who passed away January 22, 2008.

Martha was a member of St. Michaels Byzantine Catholic Church.

She enjoyed working jigsaw puzzles, decorating, tending to her flowers, cutting her grass on her tractor, telling jokes and sharing her wonderful sense of humor. Martha loved her cat Raja.

She is survived by her sister, MaryAnne Bajorek of Sharpsville; brothers, John (Barbara) Chovan of Hubbard, Ohio, Bob (Patti) Chovan of Sharpsville and Rick (Linda) Chovan of New Brighton, Pennsylvania. Martha was a very special aunt to her many nieces and nephews.

Martha was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Donald I. Kelley.

Per Martha’s wishes, funeral services will be held privately with family only.

Burial will take place in St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Cemetery next to her husband.

The family suggests memorial contributions in memory of Martha be sent to the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter 2599 Broadway Rd. Hermitage, PA 16148.

Arrangements entrusted to the Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

