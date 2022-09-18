HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mark L. Rice, 79, of Hermitage, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 17, 2022, in his home with his family at his side.

Mark was born February 8, 1943 to J. Evelyn (Hunt) Rice in Denton, Texas. Growing up, he lived with his mother, J. Evelyn Rice and his step-father, Dr. Dale Rice.

He graduated in 1961 from Sharpsville High School. He then graduated from Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics.

Mark served in the U.S. Navy from 1962 – 1966 as a hospital corpsman. He retired from Sharon Metal Fence Company after working for 35 years.

In his youth, Mark was a talented musician and enjoyed a variety of music. He also enjoyed his time on the water, sailing and scuba diving. Mark loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. He was a great animal lover and never met a dog that didn’t love him instantly. His family affectionately dubbed him “Mr. Fix-it” because he could literally fix anything.

Mark is survived by his loving spouse of 54 years, Judy (Barnes) Rice; his son, Douglas L. (Valerie) Rice; grandchildren, Ella and Ethan Rice of Clark, Pennsylvania; his daughter, Debra A. (Mark) Rossi; grandchildren, Dominic and Gia Rossi of Grand Rapids, Michigan; his brother, James (Susan) Rice; sister, Jane (Randy) Barnes; his sister-in-law, Sally Barnes and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his twin brother, Roy Lynn Wilson; his parents; brother-in-law, Thomas Barnes and sister-in-law, Mary Barnes.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter, 2599 Broadway Road, Hermitage, PA 16148 or the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, IL 06011.

Friends may call Wednesday, September 21, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home, 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home.

Burial will take place in Oakwood Cemetery Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements entrusted to the Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home.

