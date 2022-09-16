SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Marie Jane (Miodrag) Rossi, 84, of Sharpsville, P ennsylvania, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

Marie was born February 14, 1938 in Farrell, P ennsylvania, the daughter of the late Joseph and Alexandria ‘Lena’ (Viconovic) Miodrag.

Marie was a 1955 graduate of Sharpsville High School and graduated from the Trumbull Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Warren, Ohio in 1958.

She worked for six years at Henry Ford Hospital in Michigan as an open-heart surgical nurse and then at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis as a surgical nurse before returning home and starting her long career with Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren, Ohio. There she worked as a midnight shift charge nurse in the ICU for 25 years and then a midnight shift ER nurse for 30 years until she became ill in 2019. Marie had an incredible work ethic and worked as a registered nurse for 61 years working until age 81. She truly believed if you love what you do, you never work a day in your life.

Her husband of 47 years, Ralph A. Rossi, Sr., whom she married on October 17, 1964, passed away on June 14, 2011. Together they had three children who were her pride and joy. A son, Ralph, and two daughters, Traci and Shari. She also had three grandsons that she could not have loved more, Michael, Mark and Mason.

Marie’s greatest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren. Marie enjoyed the simple pleasures of life. She enjoyed being outside in the summer. Marie had a love for gardening. Each summer she planted beautiful flower and vegetable gardens. She especially loved to cut grass, saying it was peaceful. She enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and friends. She especially loved to bake cookies. She loved Christmas and being at her house was always amazing. She was an avid reader. Marie grew up on a farm and had a great love for animals.

Marie was a member of St. Bartholomew’s Church in Sharpsville. She was a member of the TMH School of Nursing Alumni Committee. When her children were young, she was the president of the Homeroom Mother’s Association for several years. She would fundraise for the cancer society and heart association.

Marie is survived by her son, Ralph A. (Tiffany) Rossi of West Middlesex, P ennsylvania, and two daughters, Traci (Jonathan) Multari of Hermitage, P ennsylvania, Shari (Brent) Sollberger of Cortland, Ohio, and three grandchildren: Michael Rossi, Mark Rossi, Mason Sollberger.

Marie was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Some people come quickly into our lives and go. Some stay for a while and leave footprints on our hearts and we are never the same.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. in the Stephen J. SHERMAN Funeral Home, 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, PA.

A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Bartholomew Roman Catholic Church, Sharpsville, P ennsylvania at 11:00 am on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 with the Very Rev. Richard Allen, E.V. officiating. Friends are welcome to meet directly at church.

Entombment will take place at St. Rose Mausoleum Hermitage, P ennsylvania.

Arrangements entrusted to the SHERMAN Funeral Home & Crematory.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Marie Jane (Miodrag) Rossi, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 19 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.