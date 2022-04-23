CLARK, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Papay, 95, of Clark, Pennsylvania, passed away in her home on Friday April 22, 2022.

She was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania to Stephen and Anna (Stey) Thomas on March 16, 1927.

She was a graduate of Farrell High School.

On September 4, 1948, she married Ernest Papay, who passed away on July 5, 2005.

She worked for Sharon General Hospital as a Registered Nurse.

Margaret was a member of the First Catholic Ladies Slovak Association as well as St. Ann’s Church.

She enjoyed gardening, flowers and bird watching. She was an excellent homemaker; always keeping her house orderly and clean. It was at her home that she enjoyed cooking and sitting on the back porch. Margaret loved her dogs.

Margaret is survived by her sons, Ernest “Ernie” A. (Susanna) Papay, Jr. of Shenango Township, Mark Papay of Clark, Pennsylvania, Gerald J. (Dian) Papay of Clark, Pennsylvania and Richard Papay of Clark, Pennsylvania and grandchildren, Ernie (Michelle) Papay, Steve Papay, Jerry Papay and Alexander (Cara) Papay.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ernest Papay; Dorthy Luskey, Helen Barr, Gertrude Misko, Eleanor Drabick, Katherine Gilida and brother, Edward Thomas.

Private services will be held.

Burial will take place in St. Ann’s Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Margaret (Thomas) Papay, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 25 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.