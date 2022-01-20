SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret “Peggy” Ann Wilson passed away on January 13, 2022 in St. Elizabeth Hospital Youngston, Ohio following a brief illness.

Peggy was born January 29, 1947 to Margaret Urdea Whitney (Senick) and John J. Urdea in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

After graduating from Sharon high school, she married Kenneth A. Wilson (divorced).

Peggy worked as an administrative assistant for Home Savings Bank for many years.

She was an avid reader who could often be found at the local library. Peggy had a special love for the outdoors, especially plants and all natures’ creatures. She was an avid gardener, loved feeding and watching birds along with other woodland animals. She was also a member of the local community gardening club. Peggy cared deeply about others less fortunate. She volunteered at serval local organizations including the YMCA and delivered meals for the local Meals on Wheels program.

Peggy is survived and is dearly missed by her son, Troy (Deirdre) Wilson, grandchildren, Brady and Blake Wilson, nephew, Jeremy (Heather) Sharek and niece, Rebecca Sharek.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Eileen Sharek.

According to her wishes, a tree is to be planted in Buhl Park in her memory and a remembrance gathering will be held in the Spring. A communication will be made on the Sherman Funeral Home website for this gathering.

Arrangements entrusted to the SHERMAN Funeral Home & Crematory

