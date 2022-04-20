HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret “Margie” (Dutzer) Gasparec of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022 at 12:23 p.m. in Saint John XXIII Home. She was 98 years old.

“A Coal Miner’s Daughter”, Margie was born in Muse, Pennsylvania to Michael and Anna (Skarupa) Dutzer on April 18, 1923.

She graduated from Sharon High School.

On November 17,1945, she married John T. Gasparec in St. Anthony’s Church with Father Sliskovich, OFM officiating. She met her husband at a street dance in Sharon, Pennsylvania and they shared 67-1/2 years together until John’s death in June of 2013.

From 1945, Margie was a member of St. Anthony’s Church and a member of St. Theresa’s Altar Society.

She was active with the Youth Kolo Tamburitzans. She served as a chaperone for the many Kolo Club travels. She was active in St. Anthony School’s PTO. She made Easter bread and worked many Friday Fish Frys. Margie was also active in the Farrell High School Music Guild.

Margie and her husband enjoyed playing cards, bocce and thoroughbred races at various horse tracks. She loved walking a couple of miles a day. She made all kinds of sweets for her family to enjoy, especially apple strudel, nut rolls, cakes and cookies for her grandchildren. She found a special joy in making candy with various chocolate ingredients.

Margie was a resident of Saint John XXIII Home for almost nine years and participated in many of their activities and events. Yes, she continued her walking routine every day while living there!

A special thank you to Dr. Mary Dougherty and to the nurses and staff at Saint John XXIII Home for their compassion and love given to Margie during her many years at the home.

She is survived by her daughter, Dolores J. (George “Skip”) Houk, Jr. of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania; sons, John R. (Paula) Gasparec of Plymouth, Massachusetts and Stephen M. Gasparec of Cincinnati, Ohio; grandchildren, Alison (Matt ) Donlan of Hanover, Massachusetts, Christopher (Robin) Houk of Beavercreek, Ohio, Jennifer (Brian) Rapien of Elsmere, Kentucky, Lori Gasparec of Crestview Hills, Kentucky and Lisa Gasparec of Cincinnati, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Connor Donlan, Keira Donlan, Henry Houk, Colton Rapien and Charlotte Rapien; brother, John Dutzer of Virginia Beach, Virginia and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter-in-law, Pamela Gasparec; sisters, Ann Gryc and Mary Virostick; brother, Michael Dutzer and nephew, Joseph M. Virostick.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Margie’s memory to St. Anthony Church, 804 Idaho Street, Sharon, PA 16146 or to Saint John XXIII Home, 2250 Shenango Valley Freeway, Hermitage, PA 16148

Friends may call Friday April 22, 2022 from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm in the Sherman Funeral Home, 2201 Highland Rd, Hermitage and Saturday April 23, 2022 from 10:00 am to 10:45 am in St. Anthony’s Church, 804 Idaho St, Sharon, PA

Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. in St. Anthony Church with Father Matt Ruyechan officiating.

Burial will take place at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cemetery

Arrangements entrusted to the Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home.

