MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louis J. Vasconi, Jr., 91, of Masury, Ohio, passed away on Friday, August 4, 2023, in Cortland, Ohio.

He was born May 12, 1932, to the late Louis and Rose (Chip) Vasconi.

After getting his degree he worked as an Executive Director of Estimating and Purchasing for Edward J. DeBartolo Corporation.

Louis was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Sharon, Pennsylvania, as well as the Sacred Heart Church.

He was a veteran of the Korean War in the United States Army from 1952-1954.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. In addition, he was a member of the Western PA Bricklayers Local #8.

Louis is survived by sons, Louis J. Vasconi III and Ann Marie (Rose) of Chesterton, Indiana, Greg A. Vasconi of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and Daniel L. Vasconi of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and grandchildren, Nicole, Anthony and Michael Vasconi and Brian Vasconi.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Committal Service will be held Monday, August 14, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Concord Care Centers of Cortland, Attn: Activities Department.

Arrangements entrusted to the Sherman J. Funeral Home & Crematory.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Louis J. Vasconi, Jr., please visit our floral store.