GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Lori Renee Sherman, 56, of Greenville, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully during the night at home on Wednesday, September 27, 2023.

She was born October 14, 1966, to Clifford Henry and Esther Ann (Williams) Harriger. Esther survives at St. Paul’s in Greenville.

To know Lori was to absolutely love her because she loved people unconditionally. Her kindness and generosity knew no bounds. If someone needed something, big or small, Lori made it happen. She never asked anything of anyone except to share their life with her.

She graduated from Greenville High School and was the owner of Sherman Daycare in Greenville for nearly 40 years, helping to raise hundreds of children. She loved, loved, loved all her daycare children. They gave her so much joy.

She loved all things Christmas and Disney, taking her children and nieces and nephews to Disney World every chance she got.

She was a member of and fundraiser for Hempfield Township Volunteer Fire Department for 12 years, raising over a quarter million dollars. She was always right there for “her firefighters” when they went on a call, making sure they had food, water, and coffee. The relationships she fostered with the firefighters, as well as local and area businesses to help her do whatever possible for the department, were dear to her heart.

She will be immensely missed by everyone who had the privilege to know her.

Lori’s greatest joys in life were her sons, Andrew Sherman (Amy) and Damian Williams, and her new grandson, Leo Henry Sherman, whom she adored with every fiber in her being.

In addition to her mother, Lori is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Andrew and Amy Sherman of Greenville; son Damian, for whom Lori provided a loving and safe home for the past 10 years; grandson, Leo Henry Sherman; her twin sister, Gayle Cowan (Corey) of Greenville, and sisters, Beckie Erwin (Shaun) of Hermitage, Heidi Hause (Kevin) of Greenville, Cherie Jones (Andrew Hohol III) of Meadville, and Brenda Patterson (Dan) of Stoneboro; many nieces and nephews who considered Lori a second mother; and countless cousins and dear friends.

She is preceded in death by her father.

The family would like to thank all the emergency personnel and firefighters and everyone who helped get through the morning of Lori’s sudden passing.

Cremation was chosen and Lori did not wish for public services. A celebration of Lori’s life will be 1:00 p.m. October 14, 2023 in Greenville.

Arrangements entrusted to the SHERMAN Funeral Home & Crematory 2201 Highland Rd. Hermitage, PA.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Lori Renee (Harriger) Sherman, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 2 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.