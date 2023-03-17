GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Louise Humphrey, 75 of Greenville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 in her home surrounded by family.

Linda was born February 1, 1948 to Elizabeth “Betty” (Lawler) and John H. Gory in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

In 1989 Linda married her husband, Bill Humphrey, who survives at home.

Linda was a member of the Reynolds VFW Ladies Auxiliary.

She loved all animals but most of all she loved cats. Aside from watching television she loved to spend time with her family. Linda spent years providing child care to many.

She also worked at Sears and Kaufmann’s as a sales associate until she retired to devote many years as a loving Nana.

Linda devoted her life to caring for other people from children, to grandchildren, to aging parents. She did so selflessly and genuinely. She was always doing for others whether it was sending flowers, a handwritten card, a phone call, or a text.

She is survived by her husband, Bill Humphrey; daughter, Kristin (Todd) Donatelli of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; sister, Donna Fain of Mercer, Pennsylvania; brother, John Gory and significant other, Robin Colley, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Mackenzie and Lauren Leskovac and Morgan and D.J. Donatelli, all of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; nieces, Ashley and Vanessa Gory and great-niece, Farrah Gory.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Tracey Hunter and grandson, Alex Hunter.

Friends may call Monday, March 20, 2023 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Sherman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, Pennsylvania where memorial services will be held at 6:00 p.m., following visitation.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Animal rescue of donors choice.

Arrangements entrusted to the Sherman Funeral Home & Crematory.

