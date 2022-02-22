SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Leroy “Doc” Benjamin Stambaugh, 84, passed away in his Sharpsville home on Monday February 21, 2022.

Leroy was born in Sharon, P ennsylvania on March 12, 1937 to Martin and Beulah (Rodgers) Stambaugh.

On May 17, 1958 he married the love of his life, Martha Gates. They were married for 63 years.

He was a member of the South Pymatuning Volunteer Fire Department for 40 years; 30 of those years he spent as Fire Chief. He was also a member of the Clark Volunteer Fire Department. He served as a part-time police officer for five years with South Pymatuning and helped the township as a volunteer mechanic.

He was a wonderful, loving human and always considered others above himself. He was kind and caring and he took great pride in working on his home and yard. He also had great pride in his country. He was a fan of tractor pulls and car racing, especially NASCAR.

He is survived by his wife at home; a daughter, Kathie (Robert) McGrane of Ashland, Virginia; a son, Thomas Leroy Stambaugh of Sharpsville; a dearly loved grandson, Ryan (Joanna) Vasconi of Glen Allen, V irginia; sister-in-law, Anna Marie Chintella of Parma, Ohio.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Levi (Shirley) Stambaugh; sister, Mary Ellen Stambaugh (2-5-2022); sister-in-law Patricia (Michael) Bartholomew; brother-in-law, George Chintella; father-in-law, Martin Gates; mother-in-law, Anna Gates; brother-in-law, Martin Gates, Jr; his precious dog, Jac.

Friends may call Thursday February 24, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the SHERMAN Funeral Home, 2201 Highland Rd, Hermitage

Funeral Services will be held Friday February 25, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home.

Arrangements entrusted to the SHERMAN Funeral Home & Crematory

