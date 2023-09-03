SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Laura Jane Locke went to Heaven to be with God and to be reunited with her beloved husband, Lincoln, on Monday, August 28, 2023. She was 93 years old.

Laura was born on September 24, 1929, in Sharon to Thomas Jefferson Ellis and Jennie Marie Nevin Ellis.

She attended Hickory High School.

She was a member of Clark Trinity United Methodist Church.

On August 5, 1946, she married William Lincoln Locke and they spent a very happy life together raising their family and traveling in their retirement years.

Laura was an accomplished cook and enjoyed browsing through cookbooks in search of new recipes to try. At Christmastime she would spend days baking cookies, nut rolls and pies in addition to making candies and other delectable treats. She also enjoyed embroidery, needlepoint, crossword puzzles and was an avid reader.

Laura was very active in the Rebekah Lodge. She joined Sharpsville Rebekah Lodge #110 on January 27, 1955 where she became a Past Noble Grand in 1978 and then received her Rebekah Assembly degree in 1979. For several years, Laura served as District Deputy President of the Rebekah Lodge. In 2002, she was elected by the Rebekah Assembly to the Office of Assembly Secretary and worked for the lodge in that capacity until her retirement. She held numerous other elected and appointed offices with the Rebekah Assembly of Pennsylvania. In June of 1993, Laura was awarded the Decoration of Chivalry, the highest award given to a Rebekah. She also was a recipient of the Medallion Award from the International Association of Rebekah Assemblies.

Laura is survived by two daughters, Linda A. and her husband, Larry D. Kerins, Hermitage and Lucinda J. and her husband, Charles R. Wallace, Sharpsville; two sons, William J. Locke and his wife Carole, of Greenville and David E. Locke and his wife, Tracy, of Hermitage; five grandsons, Bruce D. Kerins, Jason D. Kerins, Jeffrey A. Locke, Jon J. Locke and Nicholas D. Locke; four granddaughters, Jenny M. Miller, Heather R. Wallace, Stephanie M. Carlson and Madeline G. Locke; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Lincoln Locke; father, Thomas Jefferson Ellis; mother, Jennie Marie Nevin Ellis; brother, David G. Ellis and sisters, Anna Mary Giffin, Marjorie Mudrey, Wilda Monteson, and Barbara Ellis.

Laura will be greatly missed by her family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Stephen J Sherman Funeral Home

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Laura Jane (Ellis) Locke, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 4 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.