SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth Stirling Wiley, 86 of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania peacefully passed away in the early morning hours of Friday, January 5, 2024 at UPMC Hamot Medical Center in Erie, Pennslyvania where he was being treated for a brief illness.

Ken Wiley was born on January 18, 1937 in Sharon, Pennsylvania. He was the middle son of Vincent J. Wiley and Lida (Stirling) Wiley.

He was a proud graduate of Sharon High School.

Ken married his wife of 66 years, the former Delores S. Scurpa of Sharpsville Pennsylvania on June 21, 1958. They had four children.

Ken was a loving, caring husband and father who gave himself unconditionally to the support and prosperity of his family.

He was a faith-based, humble man who followed the way of the Lord as he read his bible daily and held many positions within the Catholic Church, including Eucharistic Minister, Council member and a dedicated Holy Name Member. As an active parishioner of St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, he served both God and the Sharpsville community. He was a passionate man of principal and he was unparalleled in his devotion to his family and faith.

Ken loved participating in various sports as often as possible. He enjoyed handball, bowling, softball, golf, racquetball and pickleball but his all-time favorite sport, closest to his heart, was basketball which he loved. In the fulfillment of his personal enthusiasm and respect for the game, Ken had a full-size basketball court constructed in the backyard of his home where many talented local athletes from far and near practiced and perfected their skills on Ken’s home court.

As a devoted supporter and enthusiast of his children’s athletic endeavors Ken attended every game and sporting event his kids played in and even went so far as to share his love of sports by devoting his time as a little league coach.

Ken was a lifetime member of the Moose Lodge, a life-long Buffalo Bills fan and a tenacious Euchre player who always insisted on keeping score. Ken often said, “I am the luckiest person alive with a wonderful wife, the greatest children and grandchildren… blessed in so many ways.”

Ken’s industrious career began at an early age, beginning as a clerk and delivery driver for various companies in and around the Cleveland, Detroit and Pennsylvania areas before he landed his lifelong career position at the General Motors Automobile Company, Lordstown Assembly Complex plant in Warren, Ohio where his career blossomed through hard work and perseverance, advancing quickly through the ranks. In doing so, was able to retire at the early age of 59 years old after 31 years of exemplary employment as a Skilled Maintenance Trades Supervisor, to spend quality time with his beloved family.

In addition to the passing of his parents, Vincent and Lida Wiley, Ken is preceded in death by his two brothers, Robert J. ‘Bob’ Wiley and John L. ‘Jack’ Wiley.

Ken is survived by his loving wife, Delores Wiley of Sharpsville Pennsylvania; sons, Vincent J. Wiley of Castaic, California, Mark C. Wiley and his wife, Debra Wiley of Sharon Pennsylvania, John C. Wiley and his wife, Kelly A. Wiley of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; daughter, Karen S. Wiley-Kritz and her husband, Derek Kritz of Las Vegas, Nevada; sisters-in-law, Margaret Wiley and Sonia Wiley; grandchildren, Rachel T. Wiley, Joseph M. Wiley, Kenneth S. Wiley, Jacob C. Wiley, Carter Kritz and Colsten Kritz and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews that all loved him so dearly.

Ken will be sadly missed by his loving family and friends.

“Congratulations Ken on living such a full life and good work creating such wonderful lives for so many people… now it’s time to rest in God’s loving arms.”

Friends may call Wednesday January 10, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 pm in St. Bartholomew R.C. Church 311 West Ridge Avenue Sharpsville, PA 16150.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday January 10, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. in St. Bartholomew R.C. Church with Father Richard Allen officiating.

Burial will take place in Riverside Cemetery Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements entrusted to the Sherman Funeral Home & Crematory Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

