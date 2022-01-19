HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth McKnight passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022 at the age of 93, in Nugents Convalescent Home Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

He was born to Lawrence and Mary (Diefenderfer) McKnight on August 21, 1928 in Transfer, Pennsylvania.

On October 18, 1949 Kenneth married his wife, Therese Louise McCann.

Kenneth was a family man and enjoyed gardening. He was also a handy man, fixing things for others when needed. He was a local sports fan, as well as a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Pirates.

He is survived by his wife at home; his children, Rebecca (Gary) Paden, Lawrence (Lori) McKnight, Mary (Frank) Murcko, Raymond (Sandy) McKnight, Denise Cuda and Geralyn (Robert) Young; a brother, Glen McKnight; a sister, Ronda Reichard; 14 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Norman McKnight.

Friends may call Friday, January 21, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. in the Sherman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage. Funeral services will follow visitation at 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

Burial will take place in Glenwood Cemetery in Clark, Pennsylvania.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 20 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.