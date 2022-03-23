HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth A. Jones, son of the late Esther Jones Vogan and William McKinley Jones, passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 In Nugent’s Convalescent Home in Hermitage, P ennsylvania. He was 81 years old.

He was born in Sharon, P ennsylvania on December 1, 1940.

He was a graduate of Hickory High School class of 1958.

On July 1, 1967, he married Pauline Maybee. On November 3, 1978, they welcomed their son, William Edward into the world.

He previously worked for National Castings, Reyers Shoe Store and Becker Crane Company. After retiring from Ellwood Crankshaft and Machine Company, he helped run the family business, Bill’s Archery Center.

Kenneth was a member of the Clark Trinity United Methodist Church. He was a fifty-year member of the Kedron Masonic Lodge #389 West Middlesex as well as the Zem Zem Shrine of Erie, P ennsylvania. He was also a member of the New Castle Consistory Scottish Rite, Mercer County Shrine Club, the Independent Order of Odd Fellows Lodge (Sandy Lake, P ennsylvania) and the National Rifle Association. He was an associate of the Fraternal Order of Police as well as the Sheriff’s Association.

He is survived by his son, William (Melissa) Jones; grandsons, Ashton London Jones and Austen Edwards Jones; sister, Wilma Jones Brandt; bother-in-law, James E. (Shirley) Maybee, Jr.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116

Private services will be held

Burial will take place in Glenwood Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the SHERMAN Funeral Home & Crematory

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Kenneth A. Jones, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 24 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.