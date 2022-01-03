HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Katie Ruth Covey, 38, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania passed away December 30, 2021 in Sharon Regional Hospital after an extended illness.

Katie was born to Chester Lee and Janet Kay (Shindledecker) Buxton on March 30, 1983 in Sharon, Pennsylvania. On May 3, 2009, she married Ty William Covey.

Katie enjoyed traveling with her husband and dog, as well as spending time with her nieces. She was dedicated to her job as manager of Maurices in the Shenango Valley Mall. She loved her co-workers.

She is survived by her parents at home, husband at home, sisters, Marilyn Buxton of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Kimberly Buxton of Providence, Rhode Island, nieces, Koti and Kendyl Eilam, uncles, Neil (Libby) Shindledecker of Dubois, Pennsylvania, Lynn (Colleen) Shindledecker of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, aunt, Kathleen Lucich of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, a step-son, Christopher Allen and his son Skrye and many cousins.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Ruth Shindledecker-Davis, Freeman Shindledecker, George Davis and Chester & Rose Buxton.

Friends may call Friday, January 7, 2021 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. in the SHERMAN Funeral Home, 2201 Highland Rd, Hermitage.

Funeral services will be held Friday, January 7, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Don Howell officiating.

The family asks that masks be worn for safety.

Burial will take place at Hillcrest Cemetery in Hermitage

Funeral arrangements entrusted to SHERMAN Funeral Home & Crematory.

