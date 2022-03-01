HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen A. Thomas of Hermitage, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 25, 2022 in the Grove Nursing Home New Wilmington, Pennsylvania, following a brief illness.

Kathleen was born October 5, 1949 to Genevieve B. (Hermanowicz) and John R. Bohach in Sharon, Pennsylvania and resided in Wheatland.

She graduated from Farrell High School.

Kathleen married her husband, Michael J. Thomas in 1978, he survives at home.

She was an excellent homemaker and cared greatly for her home which she kept neat and spotless. Kathleen enjoyed designing room layouts, furniture placement and designed many spaces for others. She enjoyed playing bingo at different places, as well as volunteering at many bingo places and enjoyed painting, especially scenery and landscape portraits.

She was a member of St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church in Hermitage.

Kathleen is survived by her husband, Michael, at home; daughter, Gabrielle L. (Michael) Boyles of West Virginia; grandchildren, Griffin Thomas and Everly Boyles; sisters, Deborah Foster of Indiana and Rosemary Emery of Ohio; many cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, John Mark Bohach.

Per her wish, no services will be held.

Burial will take place in St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Cemetery

Arrangements entrusted to the Sherman Funeral Home & Crematory LLC, 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

