SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Karen Varee Bertelli, 75 years of age of Sharon Pennsylvania, died on Friday, February 10, 2023 peacefully in her home.

Karen was a devout Christian, spreading the word to all around her.

Her legacy lives on through her loving husband of 37 years Jerry Bertelli, three children Jerome, Kristen and De, ten grandchildren and four great grandchildren and her two siblings Debbie and Tom.

Karen was an exceptional artist, though she never would have claimed due to her humble nature. She loved sitting on her porch with the American flag waving, watching the spring flowers bloom. Karen was a fighter. Several years ago, she was given six months to live and she fought to lead her life by example, teaching her family to know the Lord as she did. Now, in God’s good time, we will meet again in a world where we will know no pain or woe and we’ll find her, dancing with David.

Friends may call Monday, February 13, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. in the Sherman Funeral Home 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Funeral services will be held Monday February 13, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home with Rev. Rudge officiating.

Burial will take place in Hillcrest Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the Sherman Funeral Home & Crematory.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 13 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.