Karen Rae (Bateman) Phillips, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Karen Rae (Bateman) Phillips was a caring wife, mother, sister, daughter and aunt. She passed away at home on Friday, November 26, 2021 at the age of 61 after a hard-fought 12-year battle with breast cancer.

She was surrounded by family who will dearly miss her but will always remember her for her willful and steadfast personality.

She was born to Suzanne and Walter Bateman in Sharon General Hospital on April 7, 1960.

After graduating from Sharpsville Senior High School in 1978, Karen attended Clarion University, graduating in 1982 with a business administration degree, and worked at a number IT jobs since then.

Karen married her high school sweetheart, Doug Phillips, on July 21, 1984 and moved to Hermitage shortly thereafter. Together, they raised 3 children, Katie, Scott and Brian. She was looking forward to welcoming her first grandchild, Mae Schrier, in December of this year.

Karen greatly enjoyed spending time with family. She spent her summers visiting with her siblings, planning backyard barbecues, and taking trips to local attractions with her nieces and nephews like Conneaut Lake Park. Never one to miss her kid’s activities, Karen could often be found in the stands at soccer games, track meets, football half-time shows, and dance recitals. Each year, she looked forward to the annual girls’ shopping trip with her daughter, sisters, and nieces, as she had a knack for finding the most thoughtful gifts. Karen also loved the warm weather and could almost always be found sunning next to the family pool.

Karen survived by her devoted husband, Doug Phillips; children, Katie (Mark) Schrier, Scott Phillips and Brian Phillips; siblings, Diane McDougal, Walter Bateman, Debbie (Daniel) Petricini and Gary (Lori) Bateman; in-laws, Dick and Jackie Phillips, Traci (Tim) LaValle and Brad Phillips and nieces and nephews, Danny (Suzanne) Petricini, Casey (John) Alvarez, Julianne (Jack) Petricini, Bobby Petricini, Allie Bateman, Claire Phillips, Paige Phillips, Bridget Petricini and Desi Alvarez.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Suzanne and Walter Bateman; nephew, Jonathan Petricini and brother-in-law, Robert McDougal.

The family wishes to thank the many wonderful and caring nurses that Karen became close to at the Cancer Care Center over the past 12 years.

Friends may call Tuesday, November 30, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home, 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

Burial will take place in Riverside Cemetery Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements entrusted to the Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Karen Rae (Bateman) Phillips, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 29 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.