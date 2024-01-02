SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Juliana Varraux, 81 of Sharon, passed away Friday, December 29, 2023 in UPMC Farrell Hospital after a brief illness.

Julie was born October 20, 1942 to Carmelina (Cannone) and Andrew Matika.

She was a 1960 graduate of Sharon High School and earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education from Edinboro College.

On June 19, 1965 she married the love of her life, Mr. Terry I. Varraux.

Prior to marrying Terry and moving to Stamford, Connecticut, she taught first grade at Westhill Elementary School in the Sharon School District. While in Connecticut, she continued her teaching career at the Port Chester School District in New York state.

When Terry and Julie were transferred back to the Shenango Valley with Sharon Steel she became a homemaker but was active in the PTA and teaching CCD classes at St. Joseph Church.

She was a long-time member of the Sharon Country Club and the Shenango Valley Corvette Club. She enjoyed bowling leagues at Thorton Hall, needlepoint, sewing, boating and she traveled extensively throughout the United States.

Most of all she loved and adored her late husband, Terry; her son, Terry C. Varraux of Sharon; daughter Kimberly (Brent) Stewart of Poland, Ohio and a granddaughter, Abigail, who survive her. She also has a sister, Maryann (Joeseph) Szabo of Sharon and a brother-in-law, Dr. Alan Varraux (Lorraine) of Orlando, Florida, as well as many niece and nephews and three great-nieces surviving.

Julie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and a brother, David.

Friends may call Friday, January 5, 2024 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Sherman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, January 6, 2024, 10:00 a.m., at St. Joseph Church, 79 Case Avenue, Sharon, Pennslvania. Friends are welcome to meet directly at church.

Interment will take place at Hillcrest Cemetery next to her husband.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the Community Library of the Shenango Valley, 11 N. Sharpsville Avenue, Sharon, PA 16146 in memory of Julie.

