WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Julia R. Stanton, 92, of West Middlesex, passed away peacefully on Wednesday October 5, 2022 in her home with her daughters at her side.

Julia was born September 20, 1930 to Sara (Moroco) and Frank Petrucci in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

She graduated from Farrell High School class of 1949.

Julia worked in the cafeteria for West Middlesex School District.

On March 31, 1951 she married her husband, the late Philip Stanton who passed away March 22, 2021.

She was a long-time member of the Church of the Good Shepherd in West Middlesex, Pennsylvania. Julia was a member of the Wheatland American Legion Auxiliary as well as the West Middlesex VFW Auxiliary. She was also a member and past president of the West Middlesex Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.

She enjoyed sewing and wool knitting scarves as well as playing bingo in her free time.

Julia is survived by her, daughters, Shirley D. (Gary) Denamen Sr., Phyllis J. (Harry) Mammarelli III, son, Philip J. Stanton, Jr., grandchildren, Gary (Jennie) Denamen, Jr., Melissa (Gregory) Maney, Matthew E. Stanton and his child, Angela Stanton and her children, Angelia (Steve) Sherman, II, Santino A. Mammarelli, great-grandchildren, Austin, Addison, Annie, Arielle, Aulani, Stanton, Gabryella, Kolton, Stephen, III and Vincent. Also surviving is her brother, Frank (Dolly) Petrucci, sister, Shirley Watson, and sister-in-law, Pastor Elizabeth G. Stanton Cooper.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Philip, brother, William Petrucci, and brothers in-law, Ray Watson, Chief Petty Officer Edward L. (Jeanie) Stanton Jr., Colonel Thomas R. (Marilyn) Stanton, William “Butch” Stanton.

Mass of Christian Burial was held privately in Church of the Good Shepherd West Middlesex, Pennsylvania.

She was buried in Haywood Cemetery next to her husband.

Arrangements entrusted to the SHERMAN Funeral Home & Crematory 2201 Highland Rd. Hermitage, PA.

