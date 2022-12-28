HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Judith Lynn Joyner, 75, of Hermitage passed away peacefully on Friday, December 23, 2022 in her home with her family at her side.

Judi was born December 28, 1947 to Roberta (Gilliland) and Sherley Starling in Marion, Ohio.

After high school, Judi worked for Sherman Ambulance Service as an emergency medical technician and later for County Market as an associate.

She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Sharon where she was active in the Presbyterian Women sewing and craft group.

Judi enjoyed sewing, fishing, hiking and canoeing.

She is survived by her sons, Joseph (Nina) Joyner of Virginia Beach, Virginia and Donald Joyner, Jr. of Virginia Beach, Virginia; granddaughter, Kaela Joyner; sisters, Karen Loest, Eardene Brown and Shirley Starling and brother, Jim Starling.

Judi was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Donald Joyner, Sr.; second husband, Timothy McDeavitt; sister, Cindy Noelle and brother, John Starling.

Friends may call Thursday, December 29, 2022 from 12:00 – 1:00 pm in the Sherman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, Pennsylvania, where funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Dr. Rev. Glen Hink, First Presbyterian Church of Sharon officiating and Rev. Rich Byerly co-officiating.

Burial will take place in Hillcrest Cemetery.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Judith Lynn (Starling) Joyner, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 29 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.