TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Judith Ann Duty, 60, of Transfer, P ennsylvania passed away peacefully in her home on April 8, 2022 with her husband at her side.

Judith was born October 28, 1961 to Shirley (Franks) and Michael Johnson in Ravenna, Ohio.

After graduating high school, Judith continued her education at the Sharon Business Institute.

On September 1st, 1979 she married her husband, Stephen J. Duty, who survives at home.

She was of Protestant faith. Judith worked for Stigliano Family Practice.

She enjoyed spending time outdoors, camping, crocheting, time with her husband and family. Most important to her was spending time with her grandchildren.

Judith is survived by her husband, Stephen, daughter, Samantha Duty (Austin Mann) of Brookfield, Ohio, son, Charles (Duty) and Rachel Craine of Meadville, P ennsylvania, grandchildren, Shiloh Mann, Ariana Craine, Briana Craine, parents, Michael (Shirley) Johnson of Edinburg, Ohio, sisters Deborah (Phillip) Farmer of West Columbia, South Carolina, Susan (Larry) Wyatt Pasadena, California, father in law, Leroy Duty of Warren, Ohio, brothers in law, Charles Aldrich of Bristol, Indianna, David Duty of Warren, Ohio, Rev. Jeffrey Duty of Warren, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her mother in law, Sarah A. Duty, grandparents, William (Dorothy) Franks, Charles “Chick” Johnson and Mary Nina Nellis.

Friends may call Monday April 11, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. in the SHERMAN Funeral Home 2201 Highland Rd. Hermitage, P ennsylvania.

Funeral services will be held Monday April 11, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. with rev. Jeffrey Duty, officiating.

Burial will take place in Hayes Cemetery, Wayne, Ohio.

Arrangements entrusted to the SHERMAN Funeral Home & Crematory.

