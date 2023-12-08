SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce (Parrish) Krajcovic, 88, of Sharpsville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 3, 2023, in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

She was born on July 24, 1935, in Champaign, Illinois, to Geneva (Burwell) and Nathaniel N. Parrish.

On June 23rd, 1956, she married Gerald “Jerry” Krajcovic who preceded her in death on October 23, 2022.

After high school, Joyce worked various jobs before she became a stay-at-home mom. Later on, she worked for Metz Bakery where she retired from.

She was a former member of Notre Dame church in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

In her younger years Joyce enjoyed riding motorcycles with her late husband Jerry as well as traveling to various casinos with him. She also enjoyed archery and bowling for the women’s league at Thorton Bowling Lanes. She loved following all sports especially the Cleavland Indians. She also followed the Boston Celtics. In addition, she coached girls softball for the Hermitage Kiwanas Team for 20 years.

She enjoyed playing cards and spent time playing with her grandson and his friends. Most of all, Joyce was extremely proud of her grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them more than anything else.

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa M. Whelan and partner Andrew Buddenhagen of Independence, Ohio; brother, Milton Parrish; grandson, Kyle Whelan and partner Dua Dao; granddaughters, Kierra Whelan and Fiancée Phoenix Sargous, Keely Whelan and partner Douglass Danilovics, Kaitlin Whelan; great-granddaughter, Eliana R. Sargous; great-grandson, Myles D. Sargous.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry; parents and brothers, Leon and Eugene Parrish.

Per her wishes a private family service will be held.

Memorial contributions may be made to The American Heart Association or The American Cancer Society.

Burial will take place at Westside Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the Sherman Funeral Home & Crematory Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

