MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph H. Dixon, 71 of Mercer, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 29, 2023 in his home with his family at his side.

Joseph was born October 25, 1952 to Ruth Ann (Dean) and Raymond E. Dixon in Grove City, Pennsylvania.

He was a graduate of Hickory High School.

Joseph served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.

After his service he worked for Sharon steel Corp. and for various construction companies, before retiring from the West Middlesex School District maintenance department.

On March 24, 1973 he married his wife, Shirley (Swingle) Dixon, who survives at home.

He was of the Methodist faith.

Joseph was known as an excellent handyman who could fix anything. He also enjoyed gardening, hunting and keeping his yard meticulously neat.

He was a member of the Pine Castle Honor Guard in Florida, the Wheatland American Legion and was lovingly known as “the Old Goat” by his sons in law.

Joseph is survived by his wife, Shirley; daughters, Karen (John) Koch of Black Forest, Colorado, Melissa (Colin) Loosemore of East Liverpool, Ohio and Monica (Joe) Simko of Clark, Pennsylvania and grandchildren, Jenna and Connor Loosemore, Joseph Lukas and Morgan Simko. Also surviving are his sisters, Cathleen (Russell) Middendorf of Hermitage and Brandy (Jim) Baretta of Hermitage.

He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Dixon; mother, Ruth Ann (Dixon) Holly and stepfather, William Holly.

Friends may call Thursday, January 4, 2024 from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. in the Sherman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, Pennsylvania. Funeral services with full military honors will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Earl Butterfield officiating.

Burial Will take place in Westside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to a local American Legion or Veterans of Foreign Wars VFW in memory of Joseph.

