SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John Sarvas, 94, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 in Nugent Convalescent Home Hermitage, Pennyslvania.

John was born March 21, 1928 to Margaret (Egged) and Frank Szarvas in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

After high school, he enlisted and served in the U.S. Navy.

He worked for Shenango Ingot Mold as a chainman.

On July 6, 2002 he married his wife, Helen J. Bosnjak (Yourga) Sarvas, who survives at home.

He enjoyed taking care of his yard, gardening, tending to his roses, polka music and was a member of the button box club.

John is survived by his wife, Helen J. Sarvas; son, Paul (Robin) Sarvas of Silver Creek, New York; step-daughter, Patricia (Walt) Karsonovich of Sharpsville; stepgranddaughter, Kimberly (Tom) Ogg of Sharpsville, Kerry Karsonovich (companion, Jeff O’Hara) of Sharpsville, stepgreat-granddaughter, Paige Ogg of Pittsburgh; sister, Priscilla Ridgway of Sharpsville and many loving nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Ann Sarvas; son, Keith Sarvas and eight brothers and sisters.

In keeping with John’s wish no services will be held.

Burial will take place in Westside Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home.

