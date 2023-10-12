SHARON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne E. Radkowski, 89 of Wilbraham, Massachusetts passed away on Monday, October 9, 2023.

Joanne was born on August 26, 1934 to her parents Lillian (Smith) and Clarence Bradley in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

After graduating high school, Joanne worked at Westinghouse in Sharon, Pennsylvania and later on in life she worked at Steigers in Springfield, Massachusetts as a supervisor.

Joanne and her loving husband, Stanley, of 65 years lived in Pulaski, Pennsylvania before moving to Wilbraham, Massachusetts in 1973. The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Joanne. She enjoyed going back to their farm in Pennsylvania over the years to visit with family, traveling the world with Stanley, spending time in the kitchen creating delicious meals for her family and watching her grandchildren grow into fine young adults.

Her pleasant personality was contagious to everyone she met. Her cheerful attitude and great smile will be missed.

She is survived by her loving daughters Cheryl (Alan) Brown of Belchertown, Massachusettts, Susan (Tom) Daley of Belchertown, Massachusetts and Lisa (Michael) Lavelle of Wayland, Massachusetts. She is also survived by her adoring grandchildren Kyle Brown, Nicole Wolcott, Alexis Wolcott, Ryan Radkowski (Ashley), Tommy Daley, Morgan Daley, Michael Lavelle, Erin Lavelle, her great granddaughter Elouise Harriman, her sister Lois Kearney and her very special nephew Paul Radkowski.

Joanne was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley, her son Stanley J. Radkowski, II, her daughter Laura Wolcott, her son-in-law David Wolcott and her granddaughter Ashley Wolcott.

The family would like to thank the Residence at Paine Estate memory care staff and Good Shepard Hospice for the wonderful care that was given. We are so grateful for your compassion and kindness.

Per the families request, donations may be made to the Good Shephard Hospice, 160 Wells Avenue, Newton, MA 02459.

Friends may call Tuesday October 17, 2023 from 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. in the Church of the Good Shepherd 3613 Sharon Rd. West Middlesex, PA 16159.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday October 17, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. in the church with Father Glenn Whitman officiating.

Burial will take place next to her husband in St. Mary’s Cemetery Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements entrusted to the SHERMAN Funeral Home & Crematory.

