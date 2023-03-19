HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – JoAnn Margaret Bogolin, 92, of Hermitage, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 17, 2023 in her home with her family at her side.

JoAnn was born June 23, 1930 to Lena (Westfall) and Jens Voss in Davenport, Iowa.

On May 18, 1958 she married her husband, the late William Anthony Bogolin, who passed away September 28, 1990.

After graduating high school, JoAnn moved to Sharon and worked for many years at the family business, Bogolin’s Market. After the store closed, she worked as a teller for First National Bank, until her retirement.

She was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church, in Sharon, where she served as a board member for the Episcopal Church Women.

JoAnn was also a member of the Hermitage Women’s Club and Buhl Park Garden Club. She enjoyed exercising at the Shenango Valley YMCA, going to the senior center, gardening, baking, cross country skiing, bowling and golfing. She also traveled extensively with her daughter, discovering new places internationally.

She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Ann Bogolin of Hermitage; sons, Tony (Cathy) Bogolin of Orchard Park, New York and John (Sheila) Bogolin of Newburgh, Indiana; grandchildren, Allison, Amy (Blake), Owen, Sam (Todd), Joe, William and Becca; great-grandson, Finn; sister, Shirley Doolittle of Iowa and brother, Gary Voss of California.

JoAnn is preceded in death by her parents; husband, William and brother-in-law, James Doolittle.

Friends may call Wednesday, March 22, 2023 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. in the Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home, 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in St. John’s Episcopal Church, with Father Adam Trambley officiating. Friends are welcome to meet directly at church.

Burial will take place in Hillcrest Cemetery next to her husband.

Memorials may be made to St. John’s Episcopal Church or the Bogolin Memorial Fund c/o Community Foundation of Western PA, 7 State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania, www.comm-foundation.org.

Arrangements entrusted to the Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home.

