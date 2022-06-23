SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jennifer Ann McDaniel-Coleman, 39, passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022 in Moapa, Nevada.

Jennifer was born in Wheeling, West Virginia on November 15, 1982 to Donald McDaniel and Twila Yocum.

As a young girl, Jennifer fell in love with Medieval Reenactments and became a member of the Society for Creative Anachronism. She attended many events and loved the tight-knit community. She met Joshua Coleman at one of these events when she was fifteen and they developed a great friendship. They reunited in 2010 and were later married in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 7, 2018.

She loved music and learned to play the clarinet while in her high school band. She loved everyone and would drop everything to help those that were in need. She was sweet and had a goofy sense of humor. She was a beautiful and loving soul, much like her grandfather Joseph. The two of them were known to give great big bear hugs and they both loved their families with all of their hearts. She was an amazing mother who will be deeply missed.

Jennifer was preceded in death by her grandfather, Joseph Lorenzo Yocum III; her maternal grandmother, Marjorie L. Roush Yocum; grandfather, Charles William McDaniel; her paternal grandmother, Sylvia Dietrich McDaniel; aunt, Linda Burkle and her nephew Lincoln Andrew Rouse.

Jennifer is survived by her husband, Joshua Coleman and their children, Gregor and Lorelai; her parents, Donald McDaniel and Twila Yocum; in laws, Reva and Dean Gugleilmotti, Sherry and Robert Coleman; her sisters, Denessa (Andrew) Rouse and Crystal (David) Otto, Melissa and Wade Shepherd, Tessa Coleman, Keighley Coleman and Amanda and Michael Finch; her nieces and nephew, Gabrielle Otto, Penelope and Frederick Rouse, Alexandra and Nicholas Shepherd; her uncle, Joseph (Nicole) Yocum; Aunt Shannon (Keith) Hellock and her Aunt Barbara Yocum; uncle, Charles(Lita) McDaniel; Aunt Chris Long, Aunt Kathy McDaniel and Aunt Nancy McDaniel. She also has many cousins who will love and miss her everyday.

Funeral services will be held Saturday June 25th, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in Oakwood Cemetery Sharon, PA.

Arrangements entrusted to the Sherman Funeral Home & Crematory.

