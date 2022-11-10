HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey H. Shultz, 57 of Hermitage, transitioned into eternal rest on Monday, November 7, 2022 following a long, hard fought battle with cancer and was forever grateful for all those in his life.

Jeffrey was born August 26, 1965 to Darlene (Evans) and Howard Shultz in Mt. Pleasant, Pennsylvania.

After graduating from high school, he earned his associates degree. Jeffrey worked for Dean’s Foods as a cooler operator for 21 years.

On October 7, 1989 he married his wife, Victoria E. (Hunter) Shultz, who survives at home.

He was a member of the Orangeville United Methodist Church where he stayed active in events.

Jeffrey enjoyed watching sprint car racing, eating at Nick and Lou’s, spending time with his grand puppies Lucy, Layla, Ellie Mae, Riley, Gus, two grand cats Sunny and Hooch. Jeffrey was a wonderful son, devoted dad, and loving husband.

He is survived by his wife, Victoria E. (Hunter) Shultz of Hermitage, sons, Timothy Shultz and Jacob (Leah Day) Shultz of Hermitage, his mother, Darlene Shultz, sister, Wendy Shultz and her partner Greg of Sagertown, nephew, Braydon Shultz, and his nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, father Howard Shultz, aunts, and uncles.

Memorial services will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to the SHERMAN Funeral Home & Crematory

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jeffrey H. Shultz, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, November 11 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.