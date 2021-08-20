Jean Marie Hauger, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jean Marie Hauger, age 77, of Sharpsville, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania where she donated her organs.

Jean was born on May 6, 1944 in Sharon, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of the late Francis and Bertha (Wilhelm) Herrmann.

Jean was a faithful member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

She was a devoted high school business teacher, retired from Kennedy Catholic High School, Badger High School and West Middlesex High School. Over the many years that she was teaching, she coached several different sports including golf, basketball, softball and cross country.

Jean loved to golf, after retiring she golfed in four leagues a week. She oversaw the Over 45 women’s golf tournament at Buhl Park for 25 years. During the winter months she bowled in two bowling leagues. She was a past President of ABWA, once being named woman of the year and also was an active member of Mercer County Women’s Association.

Jean never met an animal that she did not try to bring home, many of them she did over the years. She adopted or rescued 20 dogs and several cats. When Jean arrived in Heaven, there were too many past pets to name waiting for her.

Jean loved people and enjoyed bantering back and forth and always loved a good argument.

Jean leaves to cherish her loving memory her beloved husband, Dale “Butch” Hauger; her sisters, Sister Barbara Herrmann, H.M. and Sarah Buckley; her stepdaughter, Traci Richards, her husband, Randall and their children, Andrew Richards (Gwen), Kellina Sinz (Fred), Nate Blakeman (Samantha) and Ariella; six great-grandchildren that she adored, Andrew, Lydia, Liam, Ezra, Gia and Mia; sisters-in-law, Nancy Herrmann and Tamiko Herrmann and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers, Paul, Harold and Leo and her sister, Caroline.

The family requests that memorial donations be made to Club Pet Adoptions, 20 Schaller Road, Transfer, PA 16154.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Joseph’s Church in Sharon, Pennsylvania with Father Thomas Whitman, officiating.

Arrangements entrusted to the Sherman Funeral Home & Crematory Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 22, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.