SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James Edward Maybee, Jr., 83, of Sharpsville passed away peacefully on November 24, 2022 in Sharon Regional Hospital.

James was born October 18, 1939 to Florence Elizabeth (Shaffer) and James Edward Maybee Sr. in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

He served in the US Army National Guard.

He worked for Sharon Steel in the boiler shop.

On June 7, 1969 he married his wife Shirley Jean (Cathcart) Maybee, who survives at home.

He was a member of Clark Trinity United Methodist Church. James was a 32 degree Master Mason and member of the Sharpsville Masonic Lodge, Mercer County Shrine Club, where he was active in the Wheel Patrol and the New Castle Consistory.

He liked tinkering in his shed. James enjoyed spending time with his family.

James is survived by his wife, Shirley; daughters, Cathy (Glenn) Morris of Sharon, Brenda (Brian) Scurpa of Sharpsville; sister, Pauline Jones of Clark; nephew, William (Melissa) Jones; sisters-in-law, Joyce Gerrish, Norma Minner; grandchildren, Glenn (Marissa), Ryan, Ellen, Alyssa (Adam), Brock and his companion, Edward and great-grandchildren, Grace, Lili and one more on the way.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Florence and James; brothers-in-law, Robert, Jim and Larry Cathcart, Kenneth Jones, Wayne Gerrish and Paul Minner and sisters-in-law, Norma Cathcart and Elizabeth Cathcart.

Friends may call Monday November 28, 2022 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. in the Clark Trinity United Methodist Church 96 Charles Street Clark, PA. A masonic funeral service will be held and the funeral service will begin immediately after in the church with Reverend William Locke officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to the Hillman Cancer Center or the Shriner’s Hospital for Children in memory of James.

Arrangements entrusted to the Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home.

