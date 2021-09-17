Irene C. Jewel, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Irene C. Jewel, 81, of Hermitage passed away peacefully on Thursday September 16, 2021 in her home.

Irene was born August 21, 1940 to Bessie (McWhirter) and David Rowe in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

She graduated from West Middlesex High School class of 1958.

Irene married her husband, Robert Jewel on September 16, 1961. She passed away on their 60th wedding anniversary. Irene had promised her husband Robert that she would not leave him until their wedding anniversary.

She was a longtime member of Lakeside E.C. Church in Transfer. Irene taught Sunday School, directed V.B.S. and was also active in the Ladies Bible Study.

She worked for Hermitage Bible & Gift as co-manager.

She enjoyed flower gardening and finding, collecting Pennsylvania wild flowers.

Irene is survived by her husband Robert, at home, son, Michael (Beth) Jewel of North Versailles, Pennsylvania, daughter, Vicki (Scott) Raisley of Goose Creek, South Carolina, grandchildren, Kevin Jewel, Cindy Jewel, Christopher Jewel, Darren Callihan, brother, David (Marjorie) Rowe of New Wilmington, sisters, Evelyn Zuhosky of Masury, Ohio and Sara Parks of Cortland, Ohio.

Friends may call Monday September 20, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. in the SHERMAN Funeral Home & Crematory 2201 Highland Rd. Hermitage, PA 16148.

Funeral Services will be held Monday September 20, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Nick Lakatos, officiating.

Burial will take place in Morefield Cemetery Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the American Heart Association.

