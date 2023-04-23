SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Helen J. (Yourga-Bosnjak) Sarvas, 93, of Sharpsville, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 21, 2023, in her home with her family at her side.

Helen was born October 20, 1929 to Josephine (Koscuiszko) and Louis J. Yourga in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

She was a graduate of Sharpsville High School.

Helen worked 40 years as the accounts payable clerk for her brothers’ business, Brookfield Dairy, until they merged with Hawthorn Mellody Farms Dairy. Eventually, they became Dean Foods, from which Helen retired.

She was a member of St. Bartholomew R.C. Church in Sharpsville.

Helen was a proud member of the PNA bowling league and a member of the Sharpsville VFW Ladies’ Auxiliary.

She is survived by her daughter, Patricia (Walter) Karsonovich; granddaughters, Kimberly (Thomas) Ogg of Sharpsville and Kerry Karsonovich (companion, Jeff O’Hara) of Sharpsville; her great-granddaughter, Paige Ogg of Pittsburgh, who was her pride and joy. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Ann Kirila; four brothers, Michael Yourga, Joseph Yourga, Henry Yourga and John Yourga. She was also preceded by her first husband of 50 years, Thomas Bosnjak and second husband, John Sarvas.

Friends may call Thursday, April 27, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. in St. Bartholomew R.C. Church 311 W.Ridge Avenue, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday April 27, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with Very Rev. Richard Allen, E.V. officiating.

Burial will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery next to her husband, Thomas Bosnjak.

Arrangements entrusted to the Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home.

