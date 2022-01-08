TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Harry L. Hunter, Jr., 74, of Transfer, passed away at home on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, with his wife and daughter by his side.

Harry was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania, on October 30, 1947, to Harry L. and Marion (Kaiser) Hunter.

He graduated from Hickory High School in 1966.

On October 20, 1984, he married Donna Campbell.

Harry worked for Sharon Steel for 27 years and retired from Winner Steel as a foreman.

He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police (Lakeland Lodge) and the Reynolds VFW Post 7599.

Harry loved spending time with his friends and family, which included his dog, Blackie. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting, especially fishing on Lake Erie for walleye. He also loved woodworking.

He is survived by his wife at home; daughter, Kristin (Todd) Donatelli of Hermitage; sisters, Carol Lee (Ron) Myers of Sharon and Mary Ann Weller of Cape Coral, Florida; brother, Ron Hunter of Hermitage and grandchildren, Mackenzie Leskavac, Lauren Leskavac, D.J. Donatelli and Morgan Donatelli.

He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Tracey Hunter; grandson, Alex Hunter and sister-in-law, Carol Hunter.

Friends may call Monday, January 10, 2022, from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m., in the Sherman Funeral Home, 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage.

Funeral services will be held Monday, January 10, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. in the Sherman Funeral Home with Reverend Claire Megles of Kindred Hospice Chaplain.

Donations may be made in Harry’s memory and sent to Kindred Hospice, 3124 Wilmington Roadd, Suite 108, New Castle PA 16105.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 10 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.