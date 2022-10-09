MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gizella Vargo, 97, formally of Mercer, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at St. Paul’s in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Gizella was born August 7, 1925 to Bertha (Domonkos) and Alex Szabo in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

She graduated from Farrell High School class of 1944.

On June 25, 1949 she married her husband, the late William Vargo.

She was a long-time member of the former Bethlehem Presbyterian Church in Sharon, Pennsylvania. Gizella belonged to the Women’s Guild, Golden Circle and Church Choir.

She was very proud of her Hungarian Heritage.

She is survived by her two god-daughters, Sandra Pittaway and Diane Webster, also several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William; brothers, Joseph and Julius and sisters, Margaret and Helen.

Per Gizella’s wishes there will be no services.

Burial will take place in Oakwood Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Tails of Hope, 2450 Hoezle Road, Hermitage, PA 16148 in memory of Gizella.

Arrangements entrusted to the Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home, 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

