HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Georgia Hinkson, of Hermitage, died at UPMC Passavant Hospital in Pittsburgh on Thursday, February 16, 2023, after a brief illness. She was 80 years old.

Georgia was born August 26, 1942 to George and Gladys (Brenneman) Rowe in Hermitage.

She was a 1960 graduate of Hickory High School.

She was a member of Hickory and New Virginia United Methodist Churches during her lifetime.

A lifelong resident of the Shenango Valley, she held various administrative and secretarial jobs, ending her career working at the Mercer County Courthouse. Following retirement in 2004, Georgia was a volunteer for many years at UPMC Farrell Hospital at the information desk.

A devoted mother and grandmother, Georgia’s favorite activity was traveling to visit with her children and grandchildren. She was an avid listener of country music and enjoyed line dancing with friends. She also hosted a card club with several close friends for many years, and enjoyed lunch gatherings and reunions with fellow classmates from the Class of 1960.

Georgia was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Norma Miller and Frances Rowe, brothers Samuel and James Rowe, and her eldest son John Hinkson.

She is survived by her daughter Ann (Mark) Herrmann of Pittsburgh; her son Christopher (Bobbi) Hinkson of Upper Marlboro, Maryland; five grandchildren, Zachary, Myranda, Wyatt, Corinna and Christopher; brothers Will (Deb) Rowe of Masury and Chuck (Sandy) Rowe of Hermitage; a sister-in-law, Sandy Rowe of Transfer; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call Tuesday February 21, 2023 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 p.m. in the SHERMAN Funeral Home & Crematory 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday February 22, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in funeral home with Rev. Dave Coul of Hickory United Methodist Church, officiating.

Burial will take place in Morefield Cemetery, Hermitage.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the Gary Sinise Foundation, in memory of Georgia.

Arrangements entrusted to the SHERMAN Funeral Home & Crematory.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Georgia A. (Rowe) Hinkson, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 19, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.