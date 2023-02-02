WHEATLAND, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gene O. Shaffer, 91, of Wheatland passed away peacefully on January 31, 2023 in Mercer, Pennsylvania.

Gene was born March 25, 1931 to Agnes (Adams) and S.A. Shaffer in Rossiter, Pennsylvania.

He was a member of St. Michael Byzantine Church in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Gene served as a Corporal in the United States Army from 1952-1954 and was a veteran of the Korean War.

He also enjoyed fishing, Hunting, Pittsburgh Sports, but most of all, spending time with all of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He loved attending all of their events.

Gene also retired from Sharon Steel after working there for over 40 years.

He is survived by his wife, Irene M. (Shuster) Shaffer of Wheatland, Pennsylvania, son, Bruce M. (Karen) Shaffer of Transfer, Pennsylvania, grandsons, Jason Shaffer of Neshannock, Pennsylvania and Cory (Kimberly) Shaffer of Greenville, South Carolina, granddaughter, Samantha (Brent) Rose of Mechanicsville, Virginia, and great-grandchildren, Cameron Shaffer and Asher Rose as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Howard and Tom, and sister, Betty Ansinger.

Friends may call Monday February 6, 2023 from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. in the SHERMAN Funeral Home 2201 Highland Rd. Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Funeral services will be held Monday February 6, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. in the funeral home with Father Kevin E. Marks officiating.

Burial will take place in St. Michaels Byzantine Catholic Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the Sherman Funeral Home & Crematory.

