WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gary A. Fobes, 80, of West Middlesex, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 30, 2023, in O’Brien Memorial Nursing Home Masury, Ohio.

Gary was born March 30, 1943, to Phyllis L. (Gere) and Ernest E. Fobes in West Middlesex, Pennsylvania.

He was a graduate of West Middlesex High School.

Gary served honorably in the United States Air Force from 1961-1965.

On October 1, 1966, he married his wife, the late Julie J. (Evans) Fobes, who passed away February 18, 2018.

He worked for the Pennsylvania State Correctional Institution in Mercer as a corrections officer until his retirement.

He was a member of the Wing Snappers R/C Airplane club in Hubbard, Ohio. Gary enjoyed being outdoors hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed restoring antique cars which he had acquired, a Ford Thunderbird, Austin Healey Sebring, Econoline Cabover and was in the process of restoring a Veep.

Gary is survived by his daughters, Terri Lynn (Dr. Conrad) Manayan of Chapin, South Carolina, Jeanette (Major USAF retired, Albert) Hibpshman of Gilbert, South Carolina and grandchildren, Justin M. Hibpshman, Elise R. Hibpshman and Kyle Z. Hibpshman, all of who were his pride and joy. Also surviving is his dog and constant companion, Lady, as well as, his lifelong friend, Bob Pebbles.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Julie; brother, William Eugene Fobes; brother, Vaughn Eric Fobes and sister, Betty Darlene Fobes.

Friends may call Wednesday October 4, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., in the SHERMAN Funeral Home & Crematory, 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Words of farewell will begin at 7:00 p.m. in the SHERMAN Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter, 2599 Broadway Road, Hermitage, PA 16148, in honor of Lady and in memory of Gary.

Burial will take place in Hillcrest Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the SHERMAN Funeral Home & Crematory.

