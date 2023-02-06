HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Fred E. Cameron, 86, of Hermitage passed away with his family at his side on Thursday, February 2, 2023 in UPMC Jameson New Castle, Pennsylvania.

Fred was born June 28, 1936 to Florence (Cookson) and Alexander Cameron in Grove City, Pennsylvania.

After graduating from high school, Gene enlisted and served in the U.S. Army.

He worked for Sharon Steel on the truck scales, until his retirement.

On April 19, 1958 he married his wife, Cecelia Jean (Goral) Cameron, who survives at home. They shared 64 years together in marriage.

He was a member of the Hickory First United Methodist Church.

Fred enjoyed traveling to see his sister and son in Alabama. Most important to him was time spent with his whole family, particularly his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Fred is survived by his wife, Cecelia Jean Cameron; daughter, Susan J. (Philip) Brown of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; son, Timothy E. (Terri) Cameron of Huntsville, Alabama; grandchildren, Stephen Atkinson, Jacob, Anna and Maggie Brown; great-grandchildren, Dryden and Alden Atkinson and sister, Mabel (Daniel) Antonino of Las Vegas, Nevada.

He was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother, Donald Cameron; brother, Harold L. Cameron; sister, Margaret Morrison and sister, Rosetta Solyan.

Per his wish, services will be held privately.

Burial will take place in Hillcrest Cemetery Hermitage, PA.

Arrangements entrusted to the Sherman Funeral Home & Crematory.

